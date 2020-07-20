Nancy Davis founded Cure Addiction Now (CAN) with her late son Jason who tragically passed away in February.

Nancy in addition to Jason’s brothers, Alexander and Brandon, and his sisters, Isabella and Mariella, are working earnestly in his memory to help realize Jason’s dream of finding a real cure for addiction. Cure Addiction Now (CAN) and Charitybuzz launched a virtual auction offering exclusive experiences to raise funds in support of revolutionary substance use therapies and research. The winning bidders of these one-of-a-kind items will receive experiences such as being followed on social media platforms by their favorite stars while other winners will be awarded the opportunity to learn from some of the best minds in their fields. With each bid supporting Cure Addiction Now (CAN), this virtual auction provides the unique opportunity to grow personal social media followings and cultivate relationships while donating funds to support nationwide research.

Cure Addiction Now (CAN) is a non-profit on a mission to revolutionize the way substance use disorders are viewed and treated. Dedicated to implementing both physical and emotional treatments, Cure Addiction Now (CAN) is committed to helping individuals not only detox but also stay in permanent recovery. “We are beyond grateful to have so many friends and advocates willing to donate their time and expertise in support of our unique cause” said Cure Addiction Now founder Nancy Davis. “Charitybuzz is an amazing organization that prides itself on bringing awareness to important issues, and we are thrilled to be working with them on Cure Addiction Now’s initiatives.”

To place a bid and support Cure Addiction Now, please click here

A full list of auction items can be found below:

Virtual Lunch with investor Steven A. Cohen

Enjoy a 45-minute video call with Steven A. Cohen, best known as the founder of Point72, a 1,500-person, $16bn hedge fund, and Point72 Ventures. Mr. Cohen is also a world-renowned art collector and philanthropist, sitting on the boards of several notable museums and charities. He would welcome discussion of art, sports, or his career from the comfort of your respective homes.

45-Minute Virtual Meeting with Daniel S. Loeb, CEO and CIO of Third Point, LLC

Enjoy a 45-minute video call with Daniel S. Loeb, founder and CEO/CIO of Third Point LLC, one of the world’s best known hedge funds. Dan’s philanthropy is focused on promoting fairness, opportunity, and individual rights. He has helped lead both criminal justice reform and charter school initiatives, including as a founding Board member of REFORM Alliance and Board Chair of Success Academy Charter Schools Network. He is a strong supporter of Israel and Jewish causes. In his personal life, Dan is a long-time surfer and passionate art collector. He would welcome discussion of investing or philanthropy from the comfort of your respective homes.

Lunch in Beverly Hills with Tinder Founder Justin Mateen

Tinder co-founder and prolific investor Justin Mateen will treat you to lunch in Beverly Hills, CA. Justin is an early stage investor and company advisor to some of the most innovative tech companies in the world such as Alto Pharmacy, Brex, Home Chef, and Ready Responders. In 2014, Forbes listed Mateen in Forbes 30 under 30 and Fast Company listed him as one of the most creative people in business. Most recently, in February 2020 he led the seed round of Curative Labs which is doing approximately 10% of the Nation’s Corona testing. You’ll enjoy a fascinating conversation and a delicious lunch with Justin Mateen. Expires July 15, 2021.

Tennis Lesson with Davis Cup Captain Mardy Fish

Improve your game with a lesson from tennis pro and Davis Cup Captain Mardy Fish. Previously ranked #1 in the ATP and #7 in the world, Mardy Fish is a hardcourt specialist and all-around outstanding player. Join Mardy on the court In Los Angeles for an hour-long lesson which is sure to give you an edge. Expires July 15, 2021.

Exclusive 4 Night Illusions Luxury Yacht Charter from the Bahamas for 8 People

Experience the greatest vacation of your life as you embark on the luxurious Illusions Yacht for a tour of the Bahamas with 7 friends for 5-days and 4-nights.

Nicole Richie Will Follow You on Instagram

Nicole Richie will raise your social standing when she follows you on Instagram. As an actress, author, fashion designer and television personality, Nicole has gained a world-wide fan following. Now she is ready to help you wow your own fans when she joins the ranks of your personal followers.

Be Followed by Selma Blair on Social Media

Selma Blair will raise your social standing when she follows you on social media. From Cruel Intentions to Legally Blonde and The Sweetest Thing, Selma has gained a world-wide fan following. Now, this incredible actress, mom and MS warrior is ready to help you wow your own fans when she joins the ranks of your personal followers.

Howie Mandel Will Follow You on Social Media

Howie Mandel, everyone’s favorite host from NBC’s America’s Got Talent, enjoys a worldwide fan following on his social media accounts thanks to his hilarious content. Now, you can raise your social media status when this incredible comedian, host and actor joins the ranks of your personal followers.

Be Followed by Kyle Richards on Social Media

Raise your social media status when Kyle Richards follows you on social media. The actress, author, philanthropist and Real Housewife of Beverly Hills is ready to help you wow your own fans when she joins the ranks of your personal followers.

Elegant Ladies White Gold and Diamond Cuff Bracelet

Elegantly adorn your wrist with this exquisite 18 karat white gold and diamond cuff bracelet from Beverly Hills luxury jeweler XIV Karats Ltd. The stunning and stylish design is highlighted by 525 round cut diamonds weighing 3.50 cts total. This exquisite open intricate and beautifully delicate design will grace your wrist and accentuate your evening attire. This is a cuff bracelet that will be cherished forever.

Nanette Lepore Dress Worn by Nicky Hilton

Own a piece of pop culture history when you select this vintage Nanette Lepore dress worn by fashion designer and socialite Nicky Hilton. Originally worn to the premier of her sister Paris’ hit reality TV show, The Simple Life, this elegant strapless silk dress is feminine and youthful. The knee length dress features a peacock feather print in several shades of green with pink hearts, a sash tie and is made in the USA. Nicky, a globally influenced and highly sought-after designer, knew that it was Jason Davis’ dream to support those with addiction issues and is proud to be a part of making that dream come true. Fashionistas and pop culture fans alike are sure to be thrilled to add this gorgeous dress to their collection.

Virtual Meeting with Nikola Motor Company Found and Executive Chairman Trevor Milton

Enjoy a 30-minute video call with Trevor Milton, the founder and Executive Chairman of the Nikola Motor Company. The leader in hydrogen powered trucks, Nikola Motor Company is transforming the transportation industry and Trevor Milton is the dynamic leader driving the change.