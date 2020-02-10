A star-studded host committee, Academy Awards nominees and presenters, along with some of the most powerful industry influencers came together on February 8, 2020 for the 18th annual ‘Night Before’ party to benefit MPTF (Motion Picture & Television Fund).

Jeffrey Katzenberg, Octavia Spencer, Renee Zellweger, Tom Hanks

Funds raised during the evening will be used to support their industry colleagues and friends who benefit from MPTF’s charitable programs and services such as financial assistance, crisis counseling, care giving support and of course the legendary retirement facility in Woodland Hills that is “home” to television and film veterans alike. The annual event raised over $5.4 million last night, totaling just over $90 million in the event’s history.

The 2020 host committee included a lineup of the industry’s most elite talent, including Amy Adams & Darren Le Gallo, Antonio Banderas, Tanya Haden Black & Jack Black, Kate Capshaw & Steven Spielberg, Laura Dern, Leonardo DiCaprio, Cynthia Erivo, Josh Gad, Stella & Sir Anthony Hopkins, Scarlett Johansson, Regina King, Jennifer Lopez, Rami Malek, Joe Pesci, Jonathan Pryce, Florence Pugh, Margot Robbie, Octavia Spencer, Charlize Theron, Rita Wilson & Tom Hanks, and Renee Zellweger.

Attending guests included Malin Åkerman, Mahershala Ali, KJ Apa, Bonnie Arnold, Rosanna Arquette, Katie Aselton, Morena Baccarin, Elizabeth Banks, Garcelle Beauvais, Kate Beckinsale, Lake Bell, Matt Bomer, Abigail Breslin, Madeline Brewer, Adrien Brody, Billy Brown, Yvette Nicole Brown, Logan Browning, Mark Burnett, Gerard Butler, Ross Butler, Nicolas Cage, Nick Cannon, Linda Cardellini, Tia Carrere, Zoë Chao, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Eliza Coupe, Viola Davis, Ariana DeBose, Kaitlyn Dever, Guillermo Díaz, Nina Dobrev, Mark Duplass, Lisa Edelstein, Billy Eichner, Cary Elwes, Peter Facinelli, Fortune Feimster, Beanie Feldstein, Barbie Ferreira, Karen Gillan, Eiza González, Topher Grace, Kelsey Grammer, Roman Griffin Davis, Tiffany Haddish, Jon Hamm, Emily Hampshire, Marcia Gay Harden, Chris Hardwick, Angie Harmon, Lydia Hearst, Marin Hinkle, Olivia Holt, Derek Hough, Ernie Hudson, January Jones, Mindy Kaling, Michael Keaton, Keegan-Michael Key, Hunter King, Joey King, Diane Kruger, Brie Larson, Ron Livingston, Tzi Ma, Danielle Macdonald, Andie MacDowell, Benji Madden, Camryn Manheim, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Dylan McDermott, Katharine McPhee, Camila Mendes, Sam Mendes, AJ Michalka, Omar Miller, Mike Moh, Cameron Monaghan, Jennifer Morrison, Marisol Nichols, Sydelle Noel, B.J. Novak, Jimmy O. Yang, Catherine O’Hara, Christina Ochoa, Leslie Odom Jr., Jenna Ortega, Emily Osment, Chord Overstreet, Elizabeth Perkins, Madelaine Petsch, Billy Porter, Charlie Puth, June Diane Raphael, Retta, Nicole Richie, Jason Ritter, Britt Robertson, Mj Rodriguez, Ray Romano, Phil Rosenthal, Halston Sage, Reid Scott, Molly Shannon, Harry Shum Jr., Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Jessica Szohr, Lorraine Toussaint, Michelle Trachtenberg, Sam Trammell, Aisha Tyler, Gabrielle Union, Goran Višnjić, Dita Von Teese, Lena Waithe, Taika Waititi, Diane Warren, Kerry Washington, Steven Weber, Samira Wiley, Casey Wilson, Ariel Winter, and more!

This year’s generous presenting sponsors included Delta Air Lines, Facebook Watch, Ford Motor Company, L’Oréal USA, Target, The Hollywood Reporter, Yahoo!, and YouTube. The event was held at Fox Studios, where Carmelized Productions by Jon Shook & Vinny Dotolo provided specialty foods for the guests.

“MPTF’s Night Before once again brought our industry together in the spirit of a community that truly takes care of its own. We’re incredibly grateful for the generosity of the corporate sponsors and donors from the entertainment community who came out to support and sustain our mission,” said Jeffrey Katzenberg, Chairman of the MPTF Board of Governors. “We look forward to celebrating with them again next year, our organization’s 100th anniversary.”

The ‘Night Before,’ held annually the night before the Academy Awards® has become one of the most coveted invitations in town since its inception in 2003.