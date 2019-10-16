Christina Aguilera
Christina recorded a John Lennon song for a CD compilation to raise funds for Amnesty International.

Causes supported 30

Abuse, AIDS & HIV, Animals, Cancer, Children, Civil Rights, Conservation, Creative Arts, Disaster Relief, Economic/Business Support, Education, Environment, Family/Parent Support, Health, Homelessness, Human Rights, Hunger, LGBT Support, Mental Challenges, Miscellaneous, Missing Children, Peace, Philanthropy, Physical Challenges, Poverty, Rape/Sexual Abuse, Slavery & Human Trafficking, Unemployment/Career Support, Voter Education, Women

