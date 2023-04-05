GLAAD, the world’s largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) media advocacy organization, announced recipients for 15 of this year’s 33 categories for the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards.

Ricky Martin speaks onstage during the GLAAD Media Awards

Credit/Copyright: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for GLAAD

The event featured appearances by Angelica Ross, Betty Who, Billy Eichner, Brian Michael Smith, Brooke Eden, Chase Joynt, Gabrielle Union, Geena Rocero, Harvey Guillen, Isis King, Jen Richards, Joel Kim Booster, JORDY, Rafael Silva, Ronen Rubinstein, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ts Madison, Zackary Drucker, Vanessa Williams, Michelle Visage, Zaya Wade, and GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis

Christina Aguilera received the Advocate for Change Award, introduced by Club Q shooting survivor, Michael Anderson, Bad Bunny received the Vanguard Award, presented by Ricky Martin, and Jeremy Pope received the Stephen F. Kolzak Award presented by Gabrielle Union, at the star-studded ceremony at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles. The Los Angeles ceremony for the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards was hosted by Emmy and Grammy nominated comedian and actress Margaret Cho, and featured special performances from FLETCHER and Orville Peck.

“I have a big problem with injustice, particularly towards the trans community that has faced so much hardship,” said Christina Aguilera. “So I always hoped I could use my music to speak up for others who didn’t have a voice. That’s why I am so grateful to GLAAD for this award, and for the work you do to get the LGBTQ community heard.”

To open this year’s show, queer icon, Jennifer Coolidge, opened the show with a surprise appearance to share her love and appreciation for the LGBTQ community.

Hulu will be the official streaming partner for the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards, the third consecutive year that Hulu has shared the ceremony on its platform. The GLAAD Media Awards premieres on Hulu on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.