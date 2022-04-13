amfAR has announced the triumphant return of the annual amfAR Gala Cannes at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France, on
May 26, 2022.

This glittering event has helped raise over $245 million for amfAR’s lifesaving AIDS research programs.

The evening will include an exclusive performance by Christina Aguilera, an elegant black-tie dinner, fashion show, and a specially curated auction conducted by Simon de Pury. Find out more here.

For more information on tickets/tables please contact
amfARgalacannes@amfar.org.

