About CORE (Formerly known as J/P HRO)CORE: Community Organized Relief Effort, is the non-profit organization formerly known as J/P HRO, dedicated to saving lives and strengthening communities affected by or vulnerable to crisis. Within hours of the 2010 earthquake in Haiti, founder Sean Penn mobilized a powerful network to take immediate action. Almost 9 years later, the organization is still there, with a team of 200+ Haitian employees leading sustainable programs ranging from youth education to women’s entrepreneurship to disaster mitigation. Since then, the organization has expanded beyond Haiti to work with communities in Puerto Rico, the Caribbean, and the United States impacted by or vulnerable to natural disasters. CORE envisions a world where at-risk communities are prepared for, resilient to, and able to respond and recover quickly and effectively, in the face of emergency.