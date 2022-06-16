MPTF (Motion Picture & Television Fund) will continue its yearlong centennial celebration with “100 Years of Hollywood: A Celebration of Service,” an unforgettable evening of musical performances, tributes, and inspirational storytelling on Saturday, June 18th at The Lot at Formosa in West Hollywood, CA.

The special event will commemorate the organization’s 100th year of helping working and retired members of the entertainment community with a safety net of health and social services. Jodie Foster, Harry Northup, Yvette Nicole Brown and more are set to appear, while musical guests including the GRAMMY Award Winning duo Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, Tori Kelly, and Chloe Arnold’s Syncopated Ladies will take the stage to perform.

A highlight of the evening will be MPTF’s presentation of its honorary service award, the Silver Medallion, to Marilyn and Jeffrey Katzenberg, longtime friends and supporters of MPTF. The Katzenbergs have played a vital and irreplaceable role in helping the entertainment industry take care of its own for over 30 years. Previous Silver Medallion recipients have included Lew and Edie Wasserman, Mary Pickford, Gregory Peck, Jules Stein, Jack Warner, Samuel Goldwyn, Howard Koch, and Roddy McDowall. A video tribute with Hollywood’s best and brightest and a live presentation of the award will be featured.

“Wow! This 100th event is finally coming together and we’re very excited about all of its elements and, of course, honoring Marilyn and Jeffrey Katzenberg. Special thanks to all the talent who are going to make this a very special evening,” said president and CEO, Bob Beitcher.

A special pre-event reception for sponsors will feature Hollywood-themed dishes from chefs Vartan Abgaryan, Govind Armstrong, Ben Ford, and Mei Lin.

The event’s generous presenting sponsors are City National Bank, Delta Air Lines, and UCLA Health. Diamond sponsors include Directors Guild of America, IATSE, Sherry Lansing & William Friedkin, PMC, The Walt Disney Company, and Warner Bros. Discovery.

The event will be chaired by Sherry Lansing, Casey Wasserman and honorary chair, Walter Mirisch. Greg Berlanti & Robbie Rogers, Kate Capshaw & Steven Spielberg, Robert Chapek, Channing Dungey & Scott Power, Eric & Melina Esrailian, Jim & Ann Gianopulos, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, George Lucas & Mellody Hobson, Katie McGrath & J.J. Abrams, Jay & Elaine Penske, Brian Robbins & Tracy James, Laura & Jeff Shell, Lauren Shuler Donner, John & Marilyn Wells, and David Zaslav will serve on the host committee for the event. The show will be executive produced by Juliane Hare and Charlie Haykel of Don Mischer Productions, with John Foy producing and Emmy Award-winner Rickey Minor serving as musical director.