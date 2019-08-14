Also known as the RFK Center for Justice and Human Rights.

Dedicated to advancing the human rights movement through providing innovative support to courageous human rights defenders around the world.

Through long-term partnerships and cutting edge methods, the charity assists advocates who have won the RFK Human Rights Award to boldly confront injustice in support of human freedom. It supports investigative journalists and authors who bring light to injustice and encourage the human rights movement through the RFK Book and Journalism Awards. Its Speak Truth to Power program educates the public on the value of the human rights and the courage of its defenders.

The facility was established by Kerry Kennedy in 1988.

Ms. Kennedy started working in the field of human rights in 1981 when she investigated abuses committed by U.S. immigration officials against refugees from El Salvador. Since then, her life has been devoted to the pursuit of justice, to the promotion and protection of basic rights, and to the preservation of the rule of law. Ms. Kennedy is Chair of the Amnesty International USA Leadership Council and is the President of the RFK Center for Justice and Human Rights. She is the author of Speak Truth to Power: Human Rights Defenders Who Are Changing Our World .