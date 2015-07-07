Dalai Lama
14
charities
14
causes
49
articles
0
videos

Other supporters of the same charities & foundations

Bianca JaggerDaniel CraigDeepak ChopraDesmond TutuDonna KaranElton JohnGeorge ClooneyHugh JackmanJeff TweedyJeremy RennerMichelle EngelsmanNicole KidmanRichard GereRobin WilliamsSting

Insights

Activity
Social reach

2 related places

Google trends for "Dalai Lama"
Available to Insiders only
Get Insider Access to these insights & more...

Causes supported 14

ALS, Animals, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Conservation, Education, Environment, Health, Homelessness, Human Rights, Hunger, Oceans, Peace, Philanthropy, Weapons Reduction

Contact Dalai Lama

You can contact Dalai Lama using details from this service. (Or read our advice on how to contact celebrities)

Official web sites

Browse celebrities in the same fields

Religion and Spirituality

More fields