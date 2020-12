GLAAD, the world’s largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) media advocacy organization, announced today that actor and performer Shangela will host the 30th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York, while CNN news anchor Anderson Cooper will present the Advocate For Change Award to previously announced honoree Madonna, on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at the New York Hilton Midtown. More →