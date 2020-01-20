Anderson Cooper
Anderson Cooper is an Emmy Award-winning American journalist, author and television personality.

Other supporters of the same charities & foundations

Allison JanneyBetty WhiteCharlize TheronCorbin BleuEllen DeGeneresElton JohnHilaria BaldwinHill HarperJane KrakowskiJane SeymourJennifer CoolidgeJesse Tyler FergusonLady GagaLarry KingSharon Stone

Causes supported 12

AIDS & HIV, Animals, Cancer, Children, Civil Rights, Conservation, Environment, Health, Human Rights, LGBT Support, Rape/Sexual Abuse, Water

