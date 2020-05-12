MPTF (Motion Picture & Television Fund) has announced that it will host a one-night-only fundraiser to benefit their COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund, providing support for entertainment industry workers, particularly those who work behind-the-scenes across film and television, who need it most during this pandemic.

The virtual event, “We All Play Our Part: A Benefit for MPTF” will broadcast on MPTF’s YouTube page on Friday, May 15 at 6pm PDT, and will be hosted by longtime MPTF advocates and supporters Yvette Nicole Brown and Tom Bergeron.

The one-hour salute to Hollywood and the people who work behind-the-scenes to make it all come to life will include stories, music, comedy, and heartfelt messages giving thanks to our Industry community. Skyler Day, Susanna Hoffs, Richard Marx, Leslie Odom Jr., Brad Paisley, and Rachel Platten are slated to perform, with additional appearances from Pierce Brosnan, George Clooney, Taye Diggs, Michael Douglas, Jay Ellis, Valorie Kondos Field, Frances Fisher, Joely Fisher, Jodie Foster, Daisy Fuentes, Brad Garrett, Hugh Jackman, Allison Janney, Kris Jenner, Ken Jeong, Jeffrey Katzenberg, Jay Roach, Ray Romano, Wanda Sykes, Ming-Na Wen, and more!

"We see a need and we fill it," MPTF president and CEO Bob Beitcher said in a message to the industry. “Mary Pickford said this about MPTF in 1921 and it remains true today. MPTF remains fully committed to its mission of helping our entertainment community in their time of need. Today, we are all coming together to support those members of our industry workforce who are experiencing financial hardship due to COVID-19 related issues.”

Tom Bergeron, David Boone, Kelly Brock, Yvette Nicole Brown, Phil Rosenthal, Greg Sills, and David Wild will serve as producers, with Jason Newman of Creative Technology Group providing additional support.