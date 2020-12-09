Tina Fey is a writer, comedian, actress, and producer.
Fey was one of the recipients of Love Our Children USA's “Mothers Who Make A Difference” awards in 2009.
Tina Fey has supported the following charities listed on this site:
Abuse, Adoption, Fostering, Orphans, AIDS & HIV, Alzheimer's Disease, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Autism, Bullying, Cancer, Children, Civil Rights, Creative Arts, Disaster Relief, Education, Family/Parent Support, Health, Human Rights, LGBT Support, Literacy, Mental Challenges, Poverty, Women
