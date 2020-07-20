The cast of “30 Rock” – Tina Fey, Jane Krakowski, Scott Adsit, Maulik Pancholy, Keith Powell, and Jeff Richmond – joined Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley on “Stars In The House!”

The former TGS team reminisced over some of their favorite moments on set, and talked about what it was like to reunite for this very special episode. They shared stories from behind-the-scenes of filming in quarantine (a lot of family member assistance was required) and gave some hints about where fans will find their characters when they tune in tomorrow night. And of course, in true Jenna Maroney-fashion, there were plenty of musical moments including favorites like “Muffin Top” and “Rural Juror.”

The full episode is available now on starsinthehouse.com.

All episodes of “Stars In The House” stream LIVE in support of The Actors Fund on the Stars In The House YouTube channel and on starsinthehouse.com. Fans tuning in can have their burning questions answered by the celebrity guests in real time and donate to The Actors Fund for the chance to have their names read on air.

“30 Rock” joins the incredible lineup of casts that Seth and James have brought back together to sing, share stories, and raise money to help those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic; including “Melrose Place,” “Frasier,” “Glee,” “Desperate Housewives,” “SCTV,” “White Collar,” “Difficult People,” “Taxi,” and “Star Trek: Voyager;” plus iconic Broadway favorites including “Spring Awakening,” “Les Misérables,” “Urinetown,” “Fun Home,” “The Prom,” and “The Full Monty.” Jason Alexander, Wayne Brady, Ben Stiller, Chita Rivera, Kristin Chenoweth, Tina Fey and Jeff Richmond, Keala Settle, Randy Rainbow, Judith Light, Alex Newell, Leslie Uggams, Audra McDonald and Will Swenson, Peyton List, Patrick Wilson, Vanessa Williams, Rosie Perez, Billy Porter and Annette Bening are just some of the luminaries who have visited “Stars In The House” since the first show on March 16th. And often Seth and James remind their guests how important it is to keep in touch with loved ones during this social distancing and suddenly a surprise guest will pop up like Jon Hamm, Erik McCormack, John Lithgow, Bernadette Peters, Patti LuPone, Jessie Mueller, Iain Armitage, Rosie O’Donnell and Andrew Lloyd Webber!

As the creators and executive producers of “Stars In The House,” Seth and James bring a masterful combination of music, storytelling and community to each episode, ensuring that the show goes on in viewers’ homes even while performance venues across the world are closed.