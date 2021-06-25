There’s no business like show business, and if anyone has proven that over the past 16 months, it is “Stars In The House” co-hosts Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley!

The moment the theaters on Broadway went dark, the two put their heads together to find a way to give back, and provide much-needed entertainment to the community that they love. After hundreds of shows, thousands of guests, and millions of viewers, the impact of “Stars In The House” cannot be overstated, as it celebrates raising $1 MILLION for The Actors Fund. Donations from all around the world flooded in as people tuned in nearly every night to revisit beloved Broadway shows, television series, and films with the stars who made them, and have their spirits lifted by this one-of-a-kind series.

Rudetsky and Wesley will mark this unbelievable accomplishment with a very special IN PERSON “Stars In The House” show on Wednesday, June 30 at 8pm ET at Asylum NYC. They will be surrounded by fully vaccinated “Stars In The House” staff, family and friends who will get to witness the first ever IN-PERSON broadcast, featuring appearances by Brenda Braxton, Josh Bryant, Andréa Burns, Liz Callaway, Paul Castree, Kristin Chenoweth, Darius de Haas, Colin Donnell, Dr. Jon LaPook, Beth Leavel, Andrea Martin, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Lisa Mordente, Patti Murin, Jack Plotnick, Chita Rivera, Marc Shaiman, Pearl Sun, Nina West, and more! It is sure to be an epic celebration filled with colorful conversations and of course, live music!

For this milestone occasion of raising $1 million for The Actors Fund, a longtime friend of “Stars In The House” will be matching all donations on June 30 up to $15,000, in honor of all the people who make theater happen, on stage and off—including the behind-the-scenes staff and volunteers of “Stars In The House!”

“Thanks to the enormous generosity of our viewers from all over the globe, we couldn’t be more excited to celebrate reaching the $1 million mark raised for The Actors Fund on June 30th with our very first IN-PERSON show,” said Rudetsky and Wesley. “And what better way to celebrate this moment than with a ton of live music from our Broadway friends, surrounded by the volunteers and staff of Stars In The House who made it all happen these past 15 months.”

“On March 16, 2020, Seth and James went live with the very first episode of Stars In The House to benefit The Actors Fund, knowing even then that the entertainment community would need monumental support in the months—and as we see now, years—to come,” said The Actors Fund chairman Brian Stokes Mitchell. “Because of Seth, James, everyone working behind the scenes at Stars In The House, all the guest stars, and the incredible dedication of thousands of fans, the show has already raised close to $1 million for The Actors Fund. I cannot wait to celebrate this upcoming milestone with the Stars In The House team, and on behalf of everyone at The Actors Fund, we thank you for your unwavering support of a life in the arts.”

The episode will also livestream at 8pm ET on the Stars In The House YouTube channel, and StarsInTheHouse.com, and fans will be able to ask questions live, and continue to donate.

These stars joins the incredible lineup of casts and talent that Seth and James have brought together to sing, share stories, and raise money to help those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic; including “ER,” “The West Wing,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Scandal,” “Night at the Museum,” “The Kids Are All Right,” “Thirtysomething,” “The Joy Luck Club,” “Girls5eva,” “Little House On The Prairie,” “Knots Landing,” “Melrose Place,” “Frasier,” “Family Ties,” “The Waltons,” “Glee,” “30 Rock,” “Desperate Housewives,” “SCTV,” “White Collar,” “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” “Taxi,” “Fame,” and “Star Trek: Voyager;” plus iconic Broadway favorites “Spring Awakening,” “Rent,” “A Chorus Line,” “Guys and Dolls,” “Hedwig and the Angry Inch,” “Mamma Mia,” “Les Misérables,” “AIDA,” “Annie,” “Godspell,” “The Light In The Piazza,” “Urinetown,” “Fun Home,” “The Prom,” “Anastasia,” “The Mystery of Edwin Drood,” “Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella,” and “The Full Monty.” Jason Alexander, Wayne Brady, Lisa Kudrow, Ben Stiller, Chita Rivera, Kristin Chenoweth, Tina Fey and Jeff Richmond, Keala Settle, Randy Rainbow, Judith Light, Alex Newell, Leslie Uggams, Audra McDonald and Will Swenson, Peyton List, Patrick Wilson, Vanessa Williams, and Billy Porter are just some of the luminaries who have visited “Stars In The House” since the first show on March 16th. And often Seth and James remind their guests how important it is to keep in touch with loved ones during this social distancing and suddenly a surprise guest will pop up like Jon Hamm, Eric McCormack, John Lithgow, Bernadette Peters, Patti LuPone, Jessie Mueller, Iain Armitage, Rosie O’Donnell and Andrew Lloyd Webber!

As the creators and executive producers of “Stars In The House,” Seth and James bring a masterful combination of music, storytelling and community to each episode, ensuring that the show goes on in viewers’ homes even while performance venues across the world are closed.