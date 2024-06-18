Award-winning actor Aaron Lazar, known for his two decades of captivating audiences on Broadway and beyond, is set to release a powerful new album, Impossible Dream, featuring some of the brightest stars in theater, television, and music on August 16.

This exciting announcement comes as Lazar bravely faces amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a progressive neurodegenerative disease he was diagnosed with in January 2022.

Lazar said, “I first sang ‘The Impossible Dream’ 24 years ago as a grad student in Cincinnati playing Don Quixote in The Man of La Mancha, as my impossible dream of becoming a professional actor was coming true. All these years later, the song and its message have become an anthem for me. This album is incredibly special, not just because it is my debut album but also because it is an extraordinary opportunity to celebrate what I’m learning: we all have the power within us to make the impossible possible, and we help each other heal. My heart is so full to work with such truly magnificent artists and friends. I thank them and the Broadway community for their incredible love and support. As we raise awareness to end ALS, I hope fans of Broadway and music will enjoy this Impossible Dream come true!”

Lazar’s illustrious career boasts starring roles in beloved musicals like “The Light in the Piazza,” “A Little Night Music,” “The Phantom of the Opera,” and “The Last Ship,” to name a few.

Upon learning of his diagnosis, Lazar’s friend, music producer Jonathan Estabrooks, knew he had to help. “I knew what I wanted to say but, more importantly, what I could do,” Estabrooks says. “I have always been driven by the power of community and music to affect change and so I proposed recording an album that would showcase his phenomenal talent and the incredible impact he is having on others.”

Lazar’s idea was to collaborate with his talented colleagues from the Broadway world. Within a week, a veritable who’s who of the industry pledged their enthusiastic support. The album, developed by Emitha Studios (Emitha LLC) and Studio 7 Media, features an impressive roster, including Tony and multiple Emmy winning film star Neil Patrick Harris; multi-platinum singer, songwriter, and Tony nominee Josh Groban; Tony and Emmy winner Kristin Chenoweth; Tony winner Kelli O’Hara; Tony and Grammy Award-winning, three-time Emmy and two-time Academy Award-nominee Leslie Odom Jr.; Tony nominee Kate Baldwin; Tony and Grammy nominee Norm Lewis; recording artist and voice from “The Greatest Showman” Loren Allred; the late Rebecca Luker (three-time Tony Award nominee); the Grammy-winning National Children’s Chorus; the Broadway Inspirational Voices; and more.

The album will culminate in a star-studded group performance of “The Impossible Dream” from The Man of La Mancha featuring the aforementioned celebrities along with more mega-stars including Pulitzer Prize, Grammy, Emmy, and Tony award-winning songwriter, actor, director and producer Lin-Manuel Miranda; two-time Tony winner Brian Stokes Mitchell; Emmy winner, and Tony and Grammy nominee Liz Callaway; two-time Tony winner Joanna Gleason; two-time Tony nominee Brian d’Arcy James; Tony winner Adrienne Warren; Tony nominee Shoshana Bean; Broadway’s Christy Altomare; Tony nominee Christiane Noll; Grammy nominee Adam Jacobs; and more.

This 9-track collection, co-produced and arranged by Grammy winner Kitt Wakeley and co-produced by Estabrooks and Lazar, is a beacon of hope and resilience, and a testament to love and the strength of community in the face of seemingly insurmountable odds. A portion of the album’s proceeds will benefit the ALS Network. This organization is committed to helping people live longer and better with ALS by providing comprehensive, integrated, multidisciplinary, community-based care at no cost to the ALS community. On Jan. 19, 2024, at their Champions for Cures and Care gala, the ALS Network presented Lazar with the Essey Spotlight Award for his commitment to raising ALS awareness around the globe.

In addition to Wakeley and Estabrooks, the album boasts additional production from multi-Grammy-winning engineer Dave Reitzas, 5-time Grammy-winning engineer Tre Nagella, three-time Tony winner Jason Robert Brown, Grammy and Tony-winning arranger Charlie Rosen, multi-Grammy winning engineer Brian Vibberts, Tony-nominated arranger Larry Blank, Herb Alpert award-winning arranger Joe Block, vocal producer/arranger David Das, engineer/producers Christina Giacona and Patrick Conlon of Onyx Lane, engineer Chris Benham and Cat Ever, assistant engineers Carlos Rodriguez, Chaz Sexton, vocal coach/choral engineer Bryan Estabrooks, line producer Sydney Anderson, arranger Jordan Seigel, associate producers John Riesen and Gillian Riesen and choral conductors Allen René Louis and Luke McEndarfer. The band features Joe Block, Jay Sawyer, Sam Weber, Marc Malsegna, Sterling Cozza, Brian Byrne, Mitch Bell, Rei Bowen, David Bowen, David Das, and the Onyx Lane Chamber Orchestra. The album is A&R’d by musician, actor, writer, and SiriusXM radio host Seth Rudetsky.

Stay tuned for further details about this remarkable project.

To pre-order the album, click here.