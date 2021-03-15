On March 16, 2020, Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley launched “Stars In The House” in response to what they knew would be an immediate need for funds in light of the Broadway shutdown.

Now, one year and over 375 episodes later, “Stars In The House” has raised over $715,000 for The Actors Fund, and an additional $200,000 for other charity organizations who have needed support throughout the pandemic.

“We can’t believe it has been a year! We continue to be overwhelmed by the generosity of our viewers, who send in donations from all over the world,” said Rudetsky and Wesley. “We thought that after the first few weeks, contributions would dwindle and the show would be more about bringing some joy and positivity during these dark times. But the fact that we have been able to do both – deliver fun and financial support – is beyond our wildest dreams. We are so grateful to our team behind the scenes, Dr. Jon LaPook, the thousands of guests, and millions of viewers, who have made ‘Stars In The House’ the success that it is. We are looking forward to the day that Broadway reopens, but in the meantime, we will be here!”

Seth and James have pulled out all the stops to mark these majors milestones, and are bringing together some of their favorite stars of stage and screen for a week of anniversary celebrations! The star-studded schedule is currently as follows. All shows will air at 8:00pm ET on the Stars In The House YouTube channel and StarsInTheHouse.com.

TUESDAY, MARCH 16 – ANNIVERSARY SHOW

Guests: Annette Bening, Judy Kuhn, Melissa Manchester, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Bebe Neuwirth, Kelli O’Hara, David Hyde Pierce, Keala Settle, Marc Shaiman, and more.

The episode will also include a tribute to two frontline workers who are regular viewers of the show, and include appearances from four lucky “Stars In The House” viewers who win a social media contest to join the episode. Submissions are open NOW!

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 17 – “HEAD OVER HEELS” REUNION

Guests: Original Broadway Cast members including Bonnie Milligan, Peppermint, Alexandra Socha, Andrew Durand, Jeremy Kushnier, Rachel York, and Tom Alan Robbins

THURSDAY, MARCH 18 – “LITTLE HOUSE ON THE PRAIRIE” REUNION

Take a trip back to the farm to visit the Ingalls family again. Melissa Gilbert, Rachel Lindsay Greenbush, Sidney Greenbush, Matthew Labyorteaux, Alison Arngrim, Dean Butler, and more will reunite more than 45 years after the first episode aired to talk about their time on the farm and the impact that this iconic show has had since

FRIDAY, MARCH 19 – “THE WEST WING” REUNION

“What’s next?” A “West Wing” Reunion! Martin Sheen, Allison Janney, Bradley Whitford, Richard Schiff, Josh Malina, Mary McCormack, Janel Moloney, Melissa Fitzgerald, and more will leave their White House duties behind to come together for an evening of fun and reminiscing

SATURDAY, MARCH 20 – “THIRTYSOMETHING” REUNION

The gang is back together again! Ken Olin, Mel Harris, Melanie Mayron, Timothy Busfield, Patricia Wettig, Peter Horton, and Polly Draper will all join the episode to talk about their seminal series that defined a generation

All episodes will livestream on the Stars In The House YouTube channel, and StarsInTheHouse.com, and fans will be able to ask questions live, and donate to The Actors Fund. And of course, these episodes will be filled with plenty of live music!



“On behalf of everyone at The Actors Fund, I thank Seth, James and Stars In The House for raising critical funds and awareness of the performing arts during this unprecedented global pandemic,” said Brian Stokes Mitchell, Chairman of The Actors Fund. “They understand the work we do to support everyone in entertainment—on stage and off, in front of the camera and behind the scenes. We’re so grateful for their continued dedication to supporting a life in the arts as they keep us connected and inspired in these difficult times.”

These guests join the incredible lineup of casts and stars that Seth and James have brought together to sing, share stories, and raise money to help those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic including “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Scandal,” “Night at the Museum,” “The Love Boat,” “Knots Landing,” “Melrose Place,” “Frasier,” “Family Ties,” “The Waltons,” “Glee,” “30 Rock,” “Desperate Housewives,” “SCTV,” “White Collar,” “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” “Taxi,” “Fame,” and “Star Trek: Voyager;” plus iconic Broadway favorites “Spring Awakening,” “Rent,” “A Chorus Line,” “Mamma Mia,” “Les Misérables,” “Urinetown,” “Fun Home,” “The Prom,” and “The Full Monty.” Jason Alexander, Wayne Brady, Lisa Kudrow, Ben Stiller, Chita Rivera, Kristin Chenoweth, Tina Fey and Jeff Richmond, Patti LuPone, Jessie Mueller, Rosie O’Donnell, Keala Settle, Randy Rainbow, Jon Hamm, Judith Light, Alex Newell, Leslie Uggams, Audra McDonald and Will Swenson, Peyton List, Patrick Wilson, Vanessa Williams, and Billy Porter are just some of the luminaries who have visited “Stars In The House” since the first show on March 16th.

As the creators and executive producers of “Stars In The House,” Seth and James bring a masterful combination of music, storytelling and community to each episode, ensuring that the show goes on in viewers’ homes even while performance venues across the world are closed.