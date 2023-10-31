American Ballet Theatre (ABT) made its anticipated seasonal return to Lincoln Center for its annual Fall Season at the David H. Koch Theater.

Mick Jagger and Katie Couric

Credit/Copyright: Getty Images

The centerpiece of the two-week engagement was last week’s Fall Gala, a one-night, special Gala program – featuring all of ABT’s star Principal Dancers, who performed excerpts from celebrated choreographers Harald Lander, Kenneth MacMillan, and Antony Tudor, alongside a World Premiere pas de deux by ABT Principal Dancer James Whiteside.

Gala guests who gathered for the black-tie dinner and dancing on the Promenade of the David H. Koch Theater included Annette Bening, Mick Jagger & Melanie Hamrick, Amy Astley, Anh Duong, Brandon Maxwell, Brynn Whitfield, Candace Bushnell, Carly Cushnie, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Ivy Getty, Jessel Tank, Jonathan Cohen, Jordan Roth, Molly Ringwald, Morena Baccarin, Pritika Swarup, Sutton Stracke, Tommy Dorfman, Ubah Hassan, Zac Posen & Harrison Ball and more.

The event honored Katie Couric for her dedication to creativity and the incredible generosity she’s extended to ABT over many years. The Fall Gala also celebrated The Shubert Foundation, the nation’s largest funder of unrestricted grants to not for-profit dance and theater companies, for its unwavering commitment to supporting live performing arts in the US.