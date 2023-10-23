American Ballet Theatre (ABT) will return to Lincoln Center for its Annual Fall Season at the David H. Koch Theater.

The centerpiece of this two-week engagement is the Fall Gala, a one-night, special Gala program – featuring all of ABT’s star Principal Dancers, who will perform excerpts from celebrated choreographers Harald Lander, Kenneth MacMillan, and Antony Tudor, alongside a World Premiere pas de deux by ABT Principal Dancer James Whiteside.

This year’s event will honor Katie Couric for her dedication to creativity and the incredible generosity she’s extended to ABT over many years. The Fall Gala will also celebrate The Shubert Foundation, the nation’s largest funder of unrestricted grants to not-for-profit dance and theater companies, for its unwavering commitment to supporting live performing arts in the US.

Other expected attendees will include: Mick Jagger & Melanie Hamrick, Amy Astley, Anh Duong, Brandon Maxwell, Eric Rutherford & James Miller, Karen Pittman, Molly Ringwald, Morena Baccarin, Patina Miller, Sutton Stracke, Tommy Dorfman and more.

WHEN: Thursday, October 24, 2023

WHERE: David H. Koch Theater.

20 Lincoln Center Plaza