Children’s Health Fund, founded in 1987 by pediatrician/child advocate Irwin Redlener, MD, and singer/songwriter Paul Simon, is committed to providing comprehensive health care to the nation’s most medically underserved children through the development and support of innovative primary care medical programs and the promotion of guaranteed access to appropriate health care for all children.

For more than 20 years, Paul Simon has been an advocate for America’s most vulnerable children. And, with Paul’s support, Children’s Health Fund has grown to become a respected national organization that is not only delivering health care to at-risk children but also providing a voice for them as well.

Through the years, Paul has held multiple charity concerts and benefit events supporting CHF. He has traveled to the nation’s capital to speak to elected officials on behalf of CHF and America’s children. Paul traveled with CHF teams responding to the crisis in the Gulf following Hurricane Katrina and was witness to the devastation in the region.