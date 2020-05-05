Powell was Chair of the Children's Health Fund Advisory Board from 1996-2000.
Powell was recognized by The American Legion in 1993, with the organization’s highest award, the Distinguished Service Medal. As chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Powell addressed delegates at the 72nd National Convention of The American Legion in 1990.
Colin Powell passed away in October, 2021.
Children, Civil Rights, Education, Health, Hunger, Philanthropy, Poverty
