In 1987, Simon co-founded the Children's Health Fund with pediatrician Dr. Irwin Redlener, and launched a mobile medical clinic to bring healthcare to homeless children in New York City. Today, Children’s Health Fund has a fleet of 50 medical, dental and mental health clinics on wheels. Working in partnership with local hospitals or community health centers, Children’s Health Fund has provided health care to hundreds of thousands of poor and indigent children in urban and rural locations across America. With its mobile clinics, Children’s Health Fund has also responded to the need for urgent medical care for communities devastated by Hurricanes Andrew, Katrina and Sandy. A voice for the country’s most vulnerable children, Children’s Health Fund has been a powerful advocate for expanding the safety net for children in poverty, and is currently collaborating with government and schools to ensure that all children are healthy and ready to learn so at-risk kids have a chance for success at school and in life.

Simon has also raised millions of dollars for charitable causes such as amfAR, The Nature Conservancy, The Fund for Imprisoned Children in South Africa, Autism Speaks and The Joe Torre Safe At Home Foundation. He also sits on the honorary board of Little Kids Rock, which supports free musical education in public schools.

He was awarded the the 2014 Service to America Leadership Award from the NAB Education Foundation (NABEF) for his long-time commitment to providing healthcare to underserved children across the country.