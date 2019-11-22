Bringing free instruments and rockin’ lessons to kids in underprivileged public schools across the county.
Little Kids Rock has received support from the following celebrities listed on this site:
- Ann Wilson
- Bernie Williams
- Big Kenny
- Bonnie Raitt
- Bootsy Collins
- Brandi Carlile
- Carlos Santana
- Carmine Appice
- Chad Smith
- Chris Young
- Clarence Clemons
- Dan Zanes
- Darlene Love
- Dave Mason
- Dave Mustaine
- Elly Jackson (La Roux)
- Faith Evans
- Frank Bello
- G. Love
- Herbie Hancock
- James Hetfield
- Jason Newsted
- Jerrod Niemann
- Jesse McCartney
- Joan Jett
- Joe Satriani
- Joshua Radin
- Juliette Lewis
- Justin Guarini
- Karen O
- Keb' Mo'
- Kelly Clarkson
- Kenny Scharf
- Lady Gaga
- Lee Brice
- Liberty DeVitto
- Matt Sorum
- Meredith Brooks
- Mike Einziger
- Neon Trees
- Patrick Monahan
- Paul Shaffer
- Paul Simon
- Pentatonix
- Rich Eckhardt
- Roshon Fegan
- Rush
- Sammy Hagar
- Shelby Lynne
- Slash
- Smash Mouth
- Stanley Mouse
- Steve Vai
- Steve Van Zandt
- Taboo
- Taio Cruz
- The Temper Trap
- Trans-Siberian Orchestra
- Victor Wooten
- Wendy Williams
- Zac Brown Band