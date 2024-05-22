Last week, the iconic Carnegie Hall was filled with the legendary music of Crosby, Stills and Nash.

Finale at the Music of Crosby, Stills and Nash Event

Credit/Copyright: Bobby Bank

A formidable lineup of artists paid homage to the group’s timeless and timely lyrics and philosophy about speaking out and changing the world. The Music of Crosby, Stills and Nash was a part of the 19th annual tribute series hosted by Michael Dorf Presents, celebrating the influential songbook of these legendary musicians while supporting music education for underserved youth.

The concert featured an impressive roster of talent, including an appearance by Graham Nash and performances by Todd Rundgren, Steve Earle, Guster, A.C. Newman of the New Pornographers, Sarah Jarosz, Grace Potter, and Taylor Meier of Caamp. Each artist brought their distinct flair to the beloved songs of Crosby, Stills, and Nash, creating a rich tapestry of sound that resonated deeply with the audience.

The event was not only a celebration of music but also a powerful endorsement of the transformative power of music education. A special performance by students from Music Will (formerly Little Kids Rock) highlighted the evening, showcasing the positive impact of these programs on young lives.

The concert was musically directed by the accomplished Todd Caldwell, with a house band featuring notable musicians like Adam Minkoff, Michelle Willis, Thad DeBrock, Chris Bruce, and Josh Dion.

For almost two decades, the Music Of series has continued its tradition of honoring legendary artists and their extensive songbooks, all while making a significant impact on music education. Past shows have featured the music of the likes of Paul McCartney, Carly Simon, Prince, Bob Dylan, Joni Mitchell, the Rolling Stones, Aretha Franklin, Van Morrison, REM, and David Byrne. These sold-out events have directed all net proceeds – $100,000 annually and $2 million in total – to a diverse group of non-profit organizations dedicated to music education. The beneficiaries include Music Will, Young Audiences NY, FIXS, Church Street School of Music, The Center for Arts Education, D’Addario Foundation, Sonic Arts for All, Save the Music, Midori & Friends, Grammy in the Schools, the Orchestra Now, and the Newport Jazz Kids.

As the final notes of the evening faded, the success of the event was palpable, marked by emotional responses from the packed hall. This tribute not only honored the musical legacy of Crosby, Stills, and Nash but also reinforced the community’s commitment to nurturing musical talent through education.