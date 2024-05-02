Michael Dorf Presents is thrilled to announce the exciting addition of esteemed artists to the already stellar lineup for the 19th annual Music Of tribute concert, honoring the legendary Crosby, Stills and Nash.

Taking place on May 13, 2024 at Carnegie Hall, this exceptional evening of tribute music promises to be an unforgettable experience for music enthusiasts while raising proceeds to support music education for underserved youth.

Steve Earle, Guster, A.C. Newman (of the New Pornographers), and Sarah Jarosz are set to join the already-announced lineup of Todd Rundgren, Grace Potter, Taylor Meier of Caamp, Yola, Iron & Wine, Rickie Lee Jones, Joseph, Shawn Colvin, Real Estate, Aoife O’Donovan, Neal Francis, and Sammy Rae of Sammy Rae & The Friends. These acclaimed artists will bring their unique talents to the rich catalog of Crosby, Stills and Nash, as well as selections from the band members’ solo careers, with each performer enriching the tribute with their diverse musical styles.

The evening will also feature a special performance by Music Will (formerly Little Kids Rock), a beneficiary of the Music Of series, further highlighting the series’ commitment to support music education initiatives for children across communities.

The concert’s performances will be anchored by a house band of remarkable talent, led by Todd Caldwell and featuring Adam Minkoff, Michelle Willis, Thad DeBrock, Chris Bruce, and Josh Dion. Together, they will provide the perfect accompaniment to a night celebrating the enduring legacy of Crosby, Stills, and Nash.

“To be a part of this incredible evening at Carnegie Hall, celebrating the music that David, Stephen, and I created together, is a profound honor,” said Graham Nash. “I look forward to seeing a diverse and talented group of artists perform our songs. Music has always been about connection, about sharing stories and emotions that resonate with each other. This event allows us to relive those connections and support a cause close to our hearts—music education.”

Founder of the Music Of series, Michael Dorf, “This extraordinary lineup coming together to celebrate the enduring music of Crosby, Stills, and Nash at Carnegie Hall is truly remarkable. It’s not just about paying homage to these icons; it’s about investing in the future of music and ensuring that every child has the opportunity to explore the transformative power of music.”

VIP tickets are now on sale at musicof.org, with tickets going on sale to the public via Carnegie Hall on March 20. For almost two decades, the Music Of series has continued its tradition of honoring legendary artists and their extensive songbooks, all while making a significant impact on music education. Past shows have featured the music of the likes of Paul McCartney, Carly Simon, Prince, Bob Dylan, Joni Mitchell, the Rolling Stones, Aretha Franklin, Van Morrison, REM, and David Byrne. These sold-out events directed all net proceeds – $100,000 annually and $1.9 million in total – to a diverse group of non-profit organizations dedicated to music education. The beneficiaries include Music Will (formerly Little Kids Rock), Young Audiences NY, FIXS, Church Street School of Music, The Center for Arts Education, D’Addario Foundation, Sonic Arts for All, Save the Music, Midori & Friends, Grammy in the Schools, the Orchestra Now, and the Newport Jazz Kids.