Charities & foundations supported 13
James Taylor has supported the following charities listed on this site:
Other supporters of the same charities & foundations
Insights
2 related places
Google trends for "James Taylor"
Available to Insiders only
Causes supported 17
Addiction, Animals, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Cancer, Children, Conservation, Creative Arts, Disaster Relief, Education, Environment, Health, Human Rights, Hunger, Oceans, Peace, Poverty, Unemployment/Career Support
Contact James Taylor
You can contact James Taylor using details from this service. (Or read our advice on how to contact celebrities)