Eurythmics, Bruce Springsteen, John Mellencamp and James Taylor will be among the performers at Sting's 30th anniversary Rainforest Fund benefit, taking place at the Beacon Theatre in New York, Dec. 9.

The headliner is officially “Sting & Friends,” with the friends including Springsteen, Mellencamp, Taylor, Eurythmics, Bob Geldof, Ricky Martin, MJ Rodriguez, Shaggy and H.E.R. Robert Downey Jr will host, and Narada Michael Walden will be the musical director.

The title of the show is “We’ll Be Together” (the name of a 1987 Sting single). It will feature songs and videos from the ’80s and the ’90s.

Since 1991, Sting and his wife, Trudie Styler, have presented 17 Rainforest Fund benefits at Carnegie Hall (this will be the first one at the Beacon Theatre). The last one was in 2016. Together, the shows have raised millions of dollars for the cause.

