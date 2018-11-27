Rascal Flatts are a band who are also members of the Red Cross National Celebrity Cabinet.

They are a country trio comprised of Gary LeVox, Jay Demarcus, and Joe Don Rooney.

They received the 2008 Academy of Country Music/Home Depot Humanitarian Award for their donation to the Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt in Nashville.

Rascal Flatts hosts an annual Disney-themed party and concert for children in Nashville.