Rascal Flatts are a band who are also members of the Red Cross National Celebrity Cabinet.
They are a country trio comprised of Gary LeVox, Jay Demarcus, and Joe Don Rooney.
They received the 2008 Academy of Country Music/Home Depot Humanitarian Award for their donation to the Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt in Nashville.
Rascal Flatts hosts an annual Disney-themed party and concert for children in Nashville.
Charities & foundations supported 17
Rascal Flatts has supported the following charities listed on this site:
Other supporters of the same charities & foundations
Insights
1 related place
Causes supported 22
Adoption, Fostering, Orphans, AIDS & HIV, ALS, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Cancer, Children, Creative Arts, Diabetes, Disaster Relief, Health, Homelessness, Human Rights, Hunger, Mental Challenges, Miscellaneous, Parkinson's Disease, Philanthropy, Physical Challenges, Poverty, Sports, Unemployment/Career Support, Veteran/Service Member Support
Contact Rascal Flatts
You can contact Rascal Flatts using details from this service. (Or read our advice on how to contact celebrities)