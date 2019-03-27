Winning the fight for charities.
Founded in 1994 by Jimmy Walker, the foundation raises funds through an annual charity event.
Recognized as one of the nation’s elite charity events, Celebrity Fight Night is a star-studded evening presented in honor of Muhammad Ali. Celebrities and professional athletes from all over the country participate in a night filled with incredible Live Auction items and live musical performances by many of today’s brightest stars.
The event provides significant dollars for charities that help many people in need. Throughout Celebrity Fight Night’s thirteen year history over $45 million has been raised with the Muhammad Ali Parkinson Center at Barrow Neurological Institute as the primary beneficiary. Numerous other charities have benefited and countless lives have been changed thanks to the tremendous generosity of their supporters.
