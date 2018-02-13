Wayne Gretzky
20
charities
17
causes
46
articles
0
videos

A trip to Gretzky’s fantasy camp raised $9,510 for tsunami relief efforts.

Wayne formed the Wayne Gretzky Foundation to help teach underpriveledged youth important life skills through sport.

Other supporters of the same charities & foundations

Aaron RodgersAlice CooperBrian BaumgartnerCheech MarinElton JohnJack NicklausJerry RiceJohn ElwayKevin CostnerMagic JohnsonMario LemieuxMichael JacksonMichael JordanMuhammad AliSting

Insights

Activity
Social reach

1 related place

Google trends for "Wayne Gretzky"
Available to Insiders only
Get Insider Access to these insights & more...

Causes supported 17

Adoption, Fostering, Orphans, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Blood, Marrow & Organ Donation, Cancer, Children, Disaster Relief, Education, Emergency services, Family/Parent Support, Health, Human Rights, Literacy, Lupus, Parkinson's Disease, Physical Challenges, Poverty, Refugees

Contact Wayne Gretzky

You can contact Wayne Gretzky using details from this service. (Or read our advice on how to contact celebrities)

Official web sites

Browse celebrities in the same fields

Sports

More fields