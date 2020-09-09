Sold a kidney stone for $75,000 to benefit Habitat For Humanity. The money has built a house for victims of Hurricane Katrina.
Established the annual celebrity charity Hollywood Charity Horse Show to benefit Ahead With Horses and Camp Max Straus.
Charities & foundations supported 20
William Shatner has supported the following charities listed on this site:
Causes supported 19
AIDS & HIV, Animals, Cancer, Children, Creative Arts, Disaster Relief, Education, Environment, Health, Homelessness, Human Rights, Hunger, Mental Challenges, Oceans, Parkinson's Disease, Physical Challenges, Poverty, Substance Abuse, Women
