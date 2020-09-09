William Shatner
Sold a kidney stone for $75,000 to benefit Habitat For Humanity. The money has built a house for victims of Hurricane Katrina.

Established the annual celebrity charity Hollywood Charity Horse Show to benefit Ahead With Horses and Camp Max Straus.

Causes supported 19

AIDS & HIV, Animals, Cancer, Children, Creative Arts, Disaster Relief, Education, Environment, Health, Homelessness, Human Rights, Hunger, Mental Challenges, Oceans, Parkinson's Disease, Physical Challenges, Poverty, Substance Abuse, Women

