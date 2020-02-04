The Heart Truth is an awareness campaign created by the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, part of the National Institutes of Health. It is designed to warn women about their number one health risk, heart disease, and the need to take action against its risk factors.

The Heart Truth created and introduced the Red Dress as the national symbol for women and heart disease awareness in 2002 to deliver an urgent wakeup call to American women. The Red Dress reminds women of the need to protect their heart health and inspires them to take action