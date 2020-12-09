Kelly Ripa
Kelly Ripa is television host and actress.

She started supporting the Ovarian Cancer Research Fund after someone she knew contracted the disease. In 2008 she began a role as spokesperson for Electrolux washers and dryers, some proceeds from the sales of which will benefit the Fund.

Ripa supports Love Our Children USA's Stomp Out Bullying campaign.

Causes supported 16

Abuse, AIDS & HIV, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Bullying, Cancer, Children, Civil Rights, Education, Family/Parent Support, Health, Human Rights, LGBT Support, Poverty, Senior Citizen Support, Slavery & Human Trafficking, Women

