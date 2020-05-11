Mariska co-founded the Joyful Heart Foundation.
Hargitay has made PSA’s for “The More You Know”.
Mariska was the 2007 Ambassador for Lee National Denim Day, benefitting the Women’s Cancer Programs of the Entertainment Industry Foundation.
Mariska served on the Honorary Committee for the 2009 Worldwide Orphans Foundation's Benefit Gala.
Abuse, Adoption, Fostering, Orphans, AIDS & HIV, ALS, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Blood, Marrow & Organ Donation, Cancer, Children, Creative Arts, Diabetes, Disaster Relief, Education, Family/Parent Support, Health, Human Rights, Hunger, Poverty, Rape/Sexual Abuse, Refugees, Women
