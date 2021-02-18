Founded the New York Restoration Project in 1995 to improve the natural balance of life in the city.

She told Good Housekeeping Magazine, “When I moved to New York, I was very disappointed in how parts of the city looked. I was so upset, I didn’t sleep for weeks. I love New Yorkers, and I’m like them—I’m noisy, I have my opinions—but I’m not used to the kind of carelessness and waste that I was seeing. People were throwing their garbage out the window, leaving their lunches on the ground. Finally, I realized I needed to actually do something—even if I had to pick up the stuff with my own hands.”