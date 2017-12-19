STOMP Out Bullying, a national anti-bullying and cyberbullying program for kids and teens, is a signature program of Love Our Children USA, the national nonprofit leader in fighting violence against children since 1999.
Created in 2005, STOMP Out Bullying™ focuses on reducing and preventing bullying, cyberbullying, sexting and other digital abuse, educating against homophobia, racism and hatred, decreasing school absenteeism, and deterring violence in schools, online and in communities across the country.
It teaches effective solutions on how to respond to all forms of bullying; as well as educating kids and teens in school and online, providing help for those in need and at risk of suicide, raising awareness, peer mentoring programs in schools, public service announcements by noted celebrities, and social media campaigns.
An additional focus educates parents on how to keep their children safe and responsible online.
Causes
Celebrity supporters 59
STOMP Out Bullying has received support from the following celebrities listed on this site:
- Allison Janney
- Alyssa Miller
- Archie Panjabi
- Ashleigh Banfield
- Barry Manilow
- Bella Thorne
- Bette Midler
- Billy Joel
- Brittany Snow
- Bryan Adams
- Cameron Mathison
- Céline Dion
- Chandra Wilson
- Chloë Grace Moretz
- Clay Aiken
- David Guetta
- Debra Messing
- Demi Lovato
- Donny Osmond
- Ellen DeGeneres
- Elton John
- Emily Osment
- Faith Hill
- Henry Winkler
- Hilary Duff
- Jameel McClain
- Jerry O'Connell
- Joey King
- John Cusack
- JoJo
- Jon Bon Jovi
- Julianne Moore
- Katy Perry
- Kelly Clarkson
- Kenny Loggins
- Kristin Chenoweth
- Lance Bass
- Maria Sansone
- Marie Osmond
- Megan Hilty
- Melissa Joan Hart
- Metallica
- Michael Bublé
- Naturally 7
- Nick Cannon
- Nickelback
- Nigel Lythgoe
- Paul McCartney
- Pitbull
- Princess Mary of Denmark
- Rebecca Budig
- Regis Philbin
- Rod Stewart
- Sean Kingston
- Selita Ebanks
- Selma Blair
- Sugarland
- Taye Diggs
- Tom Bergeron