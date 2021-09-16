According to the Live Earth Official Blog, drummer Lars Ulrich says of his commitment to Live Earth:
“I want the buck to stop here, now. I want lawmakers and laws to impose change. Nothing else will keep this world safe for my sons.”
Immediately after the concert, Metallica’s Live Earth performance is going to be available for download for a small fee. All money raised will benefit climate charities hand-selected by the band: Sierra Club, The Apollo Alliance, WWF, and Rainforest Action Network.
Abuse, Animals, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Bullying, Children, Creative Arts, Economic/Business Support, Environment, Family/Parent Support, Physical Challenges, Unemployment/Career Support
