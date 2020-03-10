GLAAD, the world’s largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) media advocacy organization, today announced that recording artist and singer-songwriter Mika will perform at the 31st Annual GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles on April 16, and stand-up comedian, writer, and actress Fortune Feimster will host the Awards.

GLAAD also announced that special guests rapper Lil Nas X, actress, producer, and director Olivia Wilde (Booksmart, House), singer-songwriter and actress Hailee Steinfeld (Dickinson, The Edge of Seventeen, Pitch Perfect), showrunner, writer, director, producer and actor Dan Levy and co-stars of Schitt’s Creek, radio personality Elvis Duran (Elvis Duran and the Morning Show), writer, actor, director, and comedian Ryan O’Connell (Special), actress and artist Amandla Stenberg (The Eddy, The Hate U Give), and drag superstars D.J. “Shangela” Pierce, Bob The Drag Queen, and Eureka O’Hara (HBO’s We’re Here) will attend the 31st Annual GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles.

The 31st Annual GLAAD Media Awards honor media for fair, accurate, and inclusive representations of LGBTQ people and issues. The 31st Annual GLAAD Media Awards are presented by Delta, Gilead, Hyundai, and Ketel One Family-Made Vodka. For more information, click here and follow @glaad and #glaadawards

GLAAD previously announced that global superstar Taylor Swift will receive the Vanguard Award and award-winning director, producer, writer, and advocate Janet Mock will receive the Stephen F. Kolzak Award at the 31st Annual GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles at the Beverly Hilton on April 16.

Out stand-up comedian, writer, and actor Fortune Feimster first made a name for herself on Chelsea Lately. She went on to co-star in Hulu’s The Mindy Project, NBC’s Champions, and has made many guest appearances including Tales of the City, Dear White People, Claws, Office Christmas Party, and a recurring role on CBS’s Life In Pieces. Feimster can be seen in her first one hour stand up special Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty, which premiered on Netflix earlier this year.

Out recording artist and singer-songwriter MIKA rose to fame with the release of his hit single, “Grace Kelly” in 2007. The single was featured on his debut album, Life In Cartoon Motion, which went straight to #1 in the UK and 11 other countries, going on to sell over seven million copies worldwide. Since his debut, MIKA has released three other platinum-selling albums, including The Boy Who Knew Too Much, The Origin of Love, and No Place In Heaven. In addition, MIKA has not only won a Brit Award for British Breakthrough Act, but he has also been nominated for Grammys, MTV Europe Music Awards, Capital Radio Awards and World Music Awards. MIKA’s 2019 album, My Name Is Michael Holbrook, earned him a GLAAD Media Award nomination for Outstanding Music Artist this year.

At the 31st Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on March 19, multi award-winning actress Sarah Paulson and Golden Globe-winning actor Matt Bomer will present the Vito Russo Award to award-winning screenwriter, producer, and director Ryan Murphy. Award-winning actress, producer, and activist Judith Light will be honored with the Excellence in Media Award during the New York ceremony. GLAAD also previously announced that multi award-winning actress, singer, songwriter, and comedian Bette Midler will make her first-ever GLAAD Media Awards appearance as a presenter at the 31st Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York. Midler will introduce her The Politician co-star Ben Platt, who is set to perform. Adam Lambert will open the GLAAD Media Awards in New York with a special performance. Lilly Singh, openly bisexual executive producer and host of NBC’s A Little Late with Lilly Singh, will host the Awards.

GLAAD previously announced a star-studded list of presenters and special guests for the 31st Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York, including late-night talk show host and comedian Jimmy Fallon, transgender actress and advocate Nicole Maines (Supergirl), beauty guru and YouTube personality Patrick Starrr, actor and activist Jesse Williams (Grey’s Anatomy), Jaboukie Young-White (comedian and correspondent on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah), actress Emily Hampshire (Schitt’s Creek), the cast of Pose, transgender model, advocate, and producer Geena Rocero, and HuffPost editor-in-chief Lydia Polgreen.

The 31st Annual GLAAD Media Awards will take place in New York at the Hilton Midtown on Thursday, March 19 and in Los Angeles at the Beverly Hilton on Thursday, April 16. GLAAD previously announced over 175 nominees in 30 categories for the 31st Annual GLAAD Media Awards. GLAAD also announced Special Recognition honors for Netflix’s Special and for pioneering LGBTQ journalists Karen Ocamb and Mark Segal.

To purchase tickets for the 31st Annual GLAAD Media Awards, please click here.