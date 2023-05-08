The Apollo has announced this year’s Spring Benefit honorees.

The historic organization’s largest annual fundraising event will return on Monday, June 12, 2023 themed “The Next Movement”. The celebratory benefit concert will honor The Apollo’s President and CEO Jonelle Procope as her twenty-year tenure comes to a close. Sean "Diddy" Combs, one of the most successful entrepreneurs and cultural icons of all-time, will be the recipient of this year’s Icon Award. Six-time NBA champion and the league’s only six-time MVP Kareem Abdul-Jabbar will be awarded the Impact Award. Eyewear brand and industry leader Warby Parker will receive the Corporate Award. Also, marking the upcoming 50th anniversary of hip-hop, there will be special appearances from trailblazers including rapper and formidable actress MC Lyte, three-time Grammy award winning artist, producer and writer Wyclef Jean, and for a mainstage set and to helm the DJ booth at the event’s infamous afterparty, DJ D-Nice. Musician, composer and producer Ray Chew returns to the Apollo stage as Music Director for the 12th year.

“I’m humbled to join my fellow honorees on the stage this year at our annual fundraising benefit”, said The Apollo’s President and CEO Jonelle Procope. “It is bittersweet to end my tenure, but I’m so proud to have been at the helm of an amazing team and overjoyed with all we have accomplished over these last 20 years. We have created a space that uplifts and supports Black artistry in its many forms, and will continue to champion the next generation of artists, community leaders and changemakers.”

All proceeds will support the non-profit organization’s year-round, world-class artistic, education, and community programs, as well as its commitment to articulating and projecting the African American narrative using arts and culture, and creating a 21st century performing arts canon.

The Apollo has been a place of dynamic energy and forward motion for more than 89 years. This season’s programmatic theme is aptly themed “The Next Movement!” and has presented signature programs, audience favorites, and exciting new works from artists pushing the boundaries of their art forms – from music and dance to fashion and film, and beyond.

“The Apollo has long been at the intersection of artistry and activism, and this year’s theme celebrates the progression of culture and how our communities have been the leading force behind much of American entertainment,” said The Apollo’s Executive Producer Kamilah Forbes. “Jonelle will be missed intensely, as there is no equivalent to her leadership, but we’ll take her teachings to keep The Apollo at the forefront of the arts and philanthropy.”

Watch this space for upcoming announcements as The Apollo unveils the host of this year’s benefit and a thrilling line-up of special guests and additional performers. Visit www.ApolloTheater.org for more information.

To purchase benefit tickets, make a donation or for more information, visit www.apollotheater.org/event/spring-benefit-2023/. Proceeds from the Spring Benefit support The Apollo’s innovative performing arts, education and community initiatives, which serve 200,000 people annually.