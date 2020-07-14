Here’s your chance to win a private video chat with Charlize Theron, as well as a whole swag of goodies, in celebration of the premiere of the star’s new movie, The Old Guard, on Netflix.

All you need to do is donate $10 or more to the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project to be entered to win.

The full prize includes:

Private video call with Charlize Theron for you and three friends

1-year Premium Plan Netflix subscription

New Samsung 65" QLED Q80T 4K TV to watch ‘The Old Guard’ with impeccable detail

Signed replica of the labrys Charlize uses in ‘The Old Guard’

Netflix swag bundle that includes a blanket, hoodie, backpack and water bottle

Gift pack of Netflix & Chilll’d™ ice cream, compliments of Ben & Jerry’s. Indulge in this peanut butter ice cream with sweet & salty pretzel swirls & fudge brownies. (Sharing is optional.)

Popcorn machine and enough popcorn and movie theatre candy to make all your favorite Netflix films even better (Again, sharing is optional.)

The fundraiser runs until August 9. To find out more, head over to prizeo.com to find out more.