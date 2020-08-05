Charlize Theron and Caruso recently hosted a one-of-a-kind, special drive-in screening of the Academy Award-winning film, Mad Max: Fury Road to benefit the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project (CTAOP).

With Aisha Tyler serving as MC for the evening, the physically-distanced screening took place Friday night at The Grove set against the glittering backdrop of LA’s cityscape. Guests arrived in their cars for the classic drive-in movie experience, uniquely located atop the rooftop parking structure of the world-famous open-air shopping center. Prior to the film, Charlize Theron, who was wearing Dior and Rothy’s Lace Up, was joined by MAD MAX co-star Nicholas Hoult for a special pre-screening Q&A.

All proceeds from the screening will benefit CTAOP and their work championing young people living in Africa by investing in organizations that prioritize and advance the health, education, and community support of these youth. By providing funding, building capacity and bringing awareness to the work of CTAOP’s Program Partners, CTAOP helps ensure the youth they serve are on a path to reaching their full potential. Earlier this year, Theron and CTAOP partnered with Entertainment Industry Foundation and CARE to launch the Together for Her campaign to help against gender-based violence during COVID-19. Theron and CTAOP committed $1 million to COVID-19 relief efforts with $500,000 specifically designated for Together for Her.

The screening was produced by CTAOP, The Grove and CHCre8tive. Lead sponsors included Dior, CITI, Porsche, Icelandic Water, the Living Peace Foundation and the Berlanti Family Foundation.