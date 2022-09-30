The Barbara Berlanti Heroes Gala benefiting the non-profit organization Fuck Cancer will take place in Santa Monica on Saturday, October 1st.

Rachel Zoe will be honored with the Vanguard Award at the event, while Julie Plec is set to receive the Barbara Berlanti Hero Award, and Jennifer Salke will be presented with the Humanitarian Award. The gala will include performances by musical guests Tori Kelly, En Vogue, and The Scarlet Opera.

WHO: Honorees Rachel Zoe (Vanguard Award), Julie Plec (Barbara Berlanti Hero Award), and Jennifer Salke (Humanitarian Award); Chairmen Greg Berlanti and Robbie Rogers; Performers Tori Kelly, En Vogue, and The Scarlet Opera; Special guests Aisha Tyler, Azie Tesfai, Daniel Ezra, David Ramsey, Hailey Bieber, Jesse L. Martin, Kheng Hua Tan, Lili Cowles, Maz Jobrani, Michael Trevino, Misha Collins, Olivia Liang, Peter Facinelli, Sara Foster, Taylor Zakhar Perez, TR Knight, Tzi Mai, Yasha Jackson, Yvonne Chapman, and more.

WHEN: Saturday, October 1, 2022

WHERE: Santa Monica Barker Hangar

3021 Airport Ave, Suite 203

Santa Monica, CA 90405

MORE: ABOUT FUCK CANCER

Fuck Cancer is a nonprofit in the United States and a registered Canadian charity dedicated to improving health outcomes by providing early detection, prevention, and support programs that advances health equity for individuals and communities affected by cancer. For more information, please visit www.letsfcancer.org.