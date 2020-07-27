Charlize Theron and Caruso announced today a one-of-a-kind, special drive-in screening of the Academy Award-winning film, Mad Max: Fury Road to benefit the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project (CTAOP).

Set to take place Friday, July 31st at 7:30pm at The Grove in Los Angeles, socially-distant screening will be hosted on Level 8 of the world-famous shopping, dining and lifestyle destination center, offering guests an unparalleled scenic view of Los Angeles in which to enjoy the film. Prior to the screening, Theron will be in attendance for a special Q&A with her MAD MAX co-star Nicholas Hoult.

Proceeds from the screening will benefit CTAOP and their work championing young people living in Africa by investing in organizations that prioritize and advance the health, education, and community support of these youth. By providing funding, building capacity, and bringing awareness to the work of CTAOP’s Program Partners, CTAOP helps ensure the youth they serve are on a path to reaching their full potential. Earlier this year, Theron and CTAOP partnered with Entertainment Industry Foundation and CARE to launch the Together for Her campaign to help against gender-based violence during COVID-19. Theron and CTAOP committed $1 million to COVID-19 relief efforts with $500,000 specifically designated for Together for Her.

An online auction benefiting CTAOP will take place from July 27th through July 31st at www.ctaopmadmax.givesmart.com.

Lead sponsors for the screening include Dior, CITI, Porsche, Icelandic Water, and the Living Peace Foundation. For ticket inquiries, please email info@ctaop.org