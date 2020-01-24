Estée Lauder donates a minimum of $500,000 of sales of items from the ‘Pleasures Gwyneth Paltrow’ collection to breast cancer research.
Paltrow serves on the board of the Robin Hood Foundation, a charitable organization which attempts to alleviate problems caused by poverty in New York City.
She is the Ambassador for the Saks Fifth Avenue Key To The Cure campaign against breast cancer.
In 2008, Paltrow donated $75,000 to the Food Bank For New York City.
She narrated the UNICEF film The Gift.
She is a Giving Tree Honoree.
Charities & foundations supported 30
Gwyneth Paltrow has supported the following charities listed on this site:
- Act Green
- American Cancer Society
- American Foundation for AIDS Research
- Baby2Baby
- Breast Cancer Research Foundation
- Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project
- Comic Relief
- Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
- David Lynch Foundation
- DonorsChoose.org
- Entertainment Industry Foundation
- Environmental Media Association
- Every Mother Counts
- Food Bank For New York City
- GLAAD
Other supporters of the same charities & foundations
Insights
1 related place
Causes supported 21
Adoption, Fostering, Orphans, AIDS & HIV, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Cancer, Children, Civil Rights, Creative Arts, Disaster Relief, Education, Environment, Family/Parent Support, Health, Homelessness, Human Rights, Hunger, LGBT Support, Miscellaneous, Poverty, Refugees, Slavery & Human Trafficking, Women
Contact Gwyneth Paltrow
You can contact Gwyneth Paltrow using details from this service. (Or read our advice on how to contact celebrities)
Official web sites
No web sites are known
Browse celebrities in the same fields
Theater, Comedy, Television, Movies, MusicMore fields →