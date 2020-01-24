Estée Lauder donates a minimum of $500,000 of sales of items from the ‘Pleasures Gwyneth Paltrow’ collection to breast cancer research.

Paltrow serves on the board of the Robin Hood Foundation, a charitable organization which attempts to alleviate problems caused by poverty in New York City.

She is the Ambassador for the Saks Fifth Avenue Key To The Cure campaign against breast cancer.

In 2008, Paltrow donated $75,000 to the Food Bank For New York City.

She narrated the UNICEF film The Gift.

She is a Giving Tree Honoree.