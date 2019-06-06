Food Bank For New York City

A member of America's Second Harvest, the organization coordinates the distribution of food donations from manufacturers, wholesalers, retailers and government agencies to organizations providing free food to the city’s hungry.

The Food Bank’s board of directors includes Stanley Tucci.

PSAs featuring celebrities for the Food Bank can be found here.

Hunger

