A member of America's Second Harvest, the organization coordinates the distribution of food donations from manufacturers, wholesalers, retailers and government agencies to organizations providing free food to the city’s hungry.
The Food Bank’s board of directors includes Stanley Tucci.
PSAs featuring celebrities for the Food Bank can be found here.
Causes
Celebrity supporters 81
Food Bank For New York City has received support from the following celebrities listed on this site:
- Aaron Neville
- Alysia Reiner
- Beastie Boys
- Beyoncé
- Bill Clinton
- Bill Gates
- Billie Jean King
- Bono
- Boys Like Girls
- Cameron Diaz
- Carla Hall
- Casey Affleck
- Charlize Theron
- Courteney Cox
- Daphne Oz
- Darryl McDaniels
- David Arquette
- David Bowie
- David Burke
- David Burtka
- Dean Cain
- Ellen Page
- Elton John
- Erica Hill
- Eva Mendes
- Giada De Laurentiis
- Gwyneth Paltrow
- Helena Christensen
- Iman
- Jason Patric
- Jill Hennessy
- Jill Martin
- Jim Gaffigan
- Jimmy Fallon
- Joaquin Phoenix
- John Mayer
- John Slattery
- Jon Bon Jovi
- Jordin Sparks
- Joseph Simmons
- Josh Charles
- Josh Hartnett
- Joy Bauer
- Julia Stiles
- Justin Bieber
- Kanye West
- Katie Lee
- Kelly Bensimon
- Kevin Smith
- Kris Allen
- Lauren Bush
- Lily Allen
- Liv Tyler
- Maggie Gyllenhaal
- Marcus Samuelsson
- Mario Batali
- Michael J. Fox
- Michael Stipe
- Mike Myers
- Nastia Liukin
- Natalie Portman
- Neil Patrick Harris
- Orlando Bloom
- Peter Buffett
- Pete Yorn
- Rachael Ray
- Reese Witherspoon
- Rocco DiSpirito
- Rosanna Scotto
- Salman Rushdie
- Sandra Lee
- Sarah Jessica Parker
- Savannah Guthrie
- Selita Ebanks
- Stanley Tucci
- Ted Allen
- The Edge
- The Fray
- Tom Colicchio
- Tracy Pollan
- Valerie Bertinelli
Insights
Google trends for "Food Bank For New York City"
