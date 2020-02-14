Eva is an official games spokesman for the Special Olympics World Games in Shanghai, China.
Charities & foundations supported 12
Eva Mendes has supported the following charities listed on this site:
Other supporters of the same charities & foundations
Insights
1 related place
Google trends for "Eva Mendes"
Available to Insiders only
Causes supported 22
Addiction, AIDS & HIV, Animals, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Blood, Marrow & Organ Donation, Cancer, Children, Disaster Relief, Education, Environment, Health, Homelessness, Human Rights, Hunger, Mental Challenges, Peace, Physical Challenges, Poverty, Senior Citizen Support, Substance Abuse, Voter Education, Women
Contact Eva Mendes
You can contact Eva Mendes using details from this service. (Or read our advice on how to contact celebrities)
Official web sites
No web sites are known