Eva is an official games spokesman for the Special Olympics World Games in Shanghai, China.

Bill ClintonBonoCameron DiazCasey AffleckCharlize TheronCourteney CoxDarryl McDanielsDavid ArquetteHalle BerryJoaquin PhoenixJon Bon JoviKanye WestMaggie GyllenhaalNatalie PortmanSting

Addiction, AIDS & HIV, Animals, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Blood, Marrow & Organ Donation, Cancer, Children, Disaster Relief, Education, Environment, Health, Homelessness, Human Rights, Hunger, Mental Challenges, Peace, Physical Challenges, Poverty, Senior Citizen Support, Substance Abuse, Voter Education, Women

