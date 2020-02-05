A nonprofit organization dedicated to helping economically disadvantaged and homeless individuals become self-sufficient through employment opportunities. It currently helps more than 2,000 individuals a year change their lives through jobs.

An invitation to a fundraiser sparked a relationship between Chrysalis and Brett Ratner, the director of Rush Hour. Through Ratner, the organization connected with various celebrities, including Salma Hayek, Ice Cube and Nicolas Cage. Action star Jackie Chan gave $100,000 to the charity, the largest single donation Chrysalis has ever received. [Source: Forbes]