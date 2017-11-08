Mario Batali
charities
causes
articles
videos

Mario Batali is on the Food Bank For New York City's Board of Directors.

He is also on the Board of Governors of Love Our Children USA.

Causes supported 22

Abuse, AIDS & HIV, Alzheimer's Disease, Animals, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Autism, Bullying, Children, Conservation, Disaster Relief, Economic/Business Support, Education, Environment, Family/Parent Support, Health, Homelessness, Human Rights, Hunger, Oceans, Poverty, Slavery & Human Trafficking, Women

