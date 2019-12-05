Gwyneth Paltrow, Vanessa and Billy Getty, and Jon Hamm were among the notables who attended amfAR's second Charity Poker Tournament on Friday, November 15, at the private residence of Event Chairs Ann and Gordon Getty in San Francisco.

Guests were invited to buy-in to the tournament for a chance to play with professional poker players while raising funds for amfAR, an organization dedicated to ending the global AIDS epidemic through innovative research. The black-tie gala included the tournament, live auction, and non-player activities including blackjack, roulette, mixology, fashion illustrations by Mokshini, portrait sittings by Drew Altizer, astrological consultations by Susan Miller, and music by DJ Dojah. The event also featured Perrier-Jouët Champagne and signature Absolut Elyx vodka cocktails.

Other notable attendees included Balthazar and Rosetta Getty, Jeff Gross, Victoria Justice, Greg Louganis, Charlotte McKinney, Lindsay Bolton, Bita Daryabari, Jessica and Jason Moment, Holly and Karl Peterson, Carol Bonnie, Vandy Boudreau, Ali Buttles, Shauna Harden, Gina Pell, Victoire Reynal Brown, Michael Schwab, Chris and Shannon Smith, Anne Watermann, Stanlee Gatti, Estee Stanley, and more.

During a mid-event break from the tournament, Event Chair Gwyneth Paltrow welcomed guests and introduced Event Chair Aileen Getty. Getty acknowledged Ann and Gordon Getty for graciously hosting the event at their home, and thanked guests for supporting amfAR’s lifesaving research. Actor and Event Chair Jon Hamm encouraged guests to be as generous as possible, and invited amfAR CEO Kevin Robert Frost to speak more about amfAR’s work towards a cure for AIDS. Frost recognized the generosity of the many longtime amfAR supporters in attendance, and spoke about the innovative cure-focused research taking place at the San Francisco-based amfAR Institute for HIV Cure Research.

Auctioneer Gabriel Butu-Boyle conducted an exciting live auction with the following items up for bid:

An exclusive opportunity for two guests to meet Christina Aguilera and attend her The Xperience concert in Las Vegas

Two seats at Jean Paul Gaultier’s Paris Couture 2020 runway show and VIP access to the after party

A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to attend amfAR’s first ever Thailand benefit, featuring luxury accommodations at COMO Point Yamu and an intimate concert with Grammy Award-winning superstar Sam Smith at the main event on the private island of Koh Rang Noi

Douglas Kirkland’s Brigitte Bardot archival pigment print photograph

The gala’s event chairs included Aileen Getty, Alan Cumming, Ann and Gordon Getty, Vanessa and Billy Getty, Jon Hamm, and Gwyneth Paltrow. Co-Chairs included Anne Waterman Bassin, Maria Bello, Lindsay Bolton, Ryan Bolton, Carol Bonnie, Vandy Boudreau, Victoire Reynal Brown, Ali Buttles, Bita Darybari, Tyler Florence, Shuana Harden, Victoria Justice, Amy Lee, Greg Louganis, Alexandra and Kevin Marchetti, Shawn Marschel, Jessica and Jason Moment, Gina Pell, Karl Peterson, Leslie Boin Podell, Michael Schwab, Bradford Shellhammer, and Shanon and Chris Smith.

Pernod Ricard was the event’s Signature Sponsor, featuring Absolut Elyx Vodka and Perrier-Jouët Champagne. goop and Heineken were Associate Sponsors. Four Seasons Hotel San Francisco was the Official Hotel of the event. Wines were generously provided by Ann and Gordon Getty.