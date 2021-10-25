The GEANCO Foundation will hold its annual Hollywood fundraiser on Friday, October 29 at The 1 Hotel to rally support for vulnerable women and children in Nigeria.

Expected guests include actor, comedian & podcaster Whitney Cummings, Dania Ramirez (Netflix’s Sweet Tooth), Denzel Whitaker (Black Panther), Jimmy Akingbola (Ted Lasso, Peacock’s Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reboot), Megalyn Echikunwoke (Late Night, Night School), Tehmina Sunny (Chicago Med, Argo), Will Ropp (The Way Back), Joshua Uduma (Little America), director & Oscar-nominated writer Billy Ray (Captain Phillips, Hunger Games), Oscar- and Emmy-winning producer Mark Johnson (Rain Man, Breaking Bad), and legendary Nigerian actress Omotola Jalade Ekeinde.

Oscar nominee Chiwetel Ejiofor (Doctor Strange, 12 Years a Slave), Golden Globe nominee David Oyelowo (Midnight Sky, Selma), and B.J. Novak (The Office, The Premise) serve as Honorary Gala Chairs. Previous Gala Honorees include Charlize Theron (Mad Max: Fury Road, Monster), Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange, Sherlock), and Forest Whitaker (Black Panther, The Last King of Scotland). Sponsors include Showtime Networks, Netflix, the Zegar Family Fund, Latham & Watkins LLP, Somesuch, the Archibong Family, Star Beer USA, LOLEA Sangria and Graphic Design Partner Misfit.

Gala proceeds will support GEANCO’s David Oyelowo Leadership Scholarship for Girls, which provides tuition, healthcare, and social & psychological support to young female victims of terrorism and gender inequality. Donations will also underwrite the Foundation’s November 2021 minimally-invasive surgery mission to Nigeria.

Tickets are available for purchase on the event website. Guests will enjoy lively Nigerian music, an open bar featuring LOLEA sangria and Nigeria’s renowned Star Beer, and African gourmet hors d’oeuvres while mingling with celebrities, influencers, and entertainment industry heavyweights. The Program will kick off at 7:30 p.m. with a keynote discussion.

