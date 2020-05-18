PUBG MOBILE, one of the most popular video games in the world and the official mobile version of PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS, has partnered with Global Green, a world-renowned non-profit organization, in the #FIGHT4THEPLANET social impact campaign to fight against climate change.

#FIGHT4THEPLANET

Multi-platinum recording artist, actor, dancer and humanitarian Jason Derulo will serve as the campaign ambassador to help galvanize the gaming community into action to protect our planet.

“Performing for my fans all over the world has shown me how truly majestic our planet is. From the desserts in Dubai, to the bluffs in Melbourne, to the alps in Switzerland, and the beaches in Miami, I have been blessed to experience the natural wonders of our world. There is so much work that needs to be done to protect this place we all call home. I am humbled to join PUBG MOBILE and Global Green in the #FIGHT4THEPLANET campaign to encourage young people to rise up and be a positive force for change”, said Jason Derulo.

Jason Derulo is one of the most prolific and beloved personalities on TikTok, with over 18 million followers. He has combined his creative choreography and incomparable style to create the #FIGHT4THEPLANETDANCE challenge to demonstrate the impact of environmental events. Fans are encouraged to participate in the campaign by showing off their signature #FIGHT4THEPLANETDANCE videos across TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

“We are calling on our over 600 million-strong community to join us in fighting to protect our planet. Climate change is the most urgent issue of our time and we must act now. It is our responsibility to leave this Earth in a better place for the next generation. We’re honored to have Jason

Derulo, who shares our passion for protecting the planet, serve as our ambassador for this inspiring campaign. We must stand together and #FIGHT4THEPLANET," said Vincent Wang, General Manager of Global Publishing Department at Tencent Games.

PUBG MOBILE is excited to harness the power of gaming for good and inspire its community of over 600 million fans around the world to come together and fight for our planet. PUBG MOBILE, has committed a $100,000 donation to Global Green. The donation will help fund their important work around the world to rebuild underserved communities and ecosystems and to provide them with renewable energy, clean drinking water and climate rescue hubs after a climate change disaster takes place.

Climate change is an existential threat, which is currently wreaking havoc on personal health and communities, while endangering future generations. The world is experiencing tragic and dangerous environmental events such as rising sea levels, severe drought, punishing heat, devastating hurricanes and raging wildfires. Without a dramatic reduction in the amount of fossil fuels burned and forests cut down, our average temperatures will continue to rise and the consequences will have dire effects across all the ecosystems on earth.

“Now more than ever, the future of our amazing planet is in danger. Young people do not want to sit on the sidelines and wait for their parents to leave them a better world. They are forging ahead to do whatever it takes to save it. Global Green and PUBG MOBILE are partnering to protect our earth by enlisting the massive worldwide community of gamers to #FIGHT4THEPLANET! We’re grateful to Jason Derulo for being a champion of this important cause,” said William Bridge, CEO of Global Green.

Derulo is represented by UTA and Frank Harris at 23 Management.